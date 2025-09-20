Armed man arrested outside site of Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona

An armed man was arrested Friday afternoon outside of a stadium in Arizona, where a memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk – who was shot and killed as he spoke at an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. – is scheduled to take place, law enforcement officials said.

The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) told CBS News in a statement that a man was "observed exhibiting suspicious behavior" at the NFL-sized State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Secret Service agents approached the man, who told agents that he was a member of law enforcement and was armed.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the man, identified as Joshua Runkles, was not a member of law enforcement. Runkles, 42, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for impersonating a law enforcement officer and carrying a weapon into a prohibited place, officials said. Runkles has since been released on bond, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News that Runkles was working as a private security officer for an influencer who is attending Sunday's memorial service. Runkles first claimed to be working with the Secret Service on a detail when he was confronted by law enforcement. He presented credentials identifying himself as a deputy sheriff from out of town, sources said.

"The U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement are investigating the circumstances as to why he was at the location," the USSS statement said.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, along with several administration officials, are scheduled to speak on Sunday at the memorial for the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA. His widow, Erika Kirk, who was named Turning Point USA's new CEO, is also scheduled to speak. Several Christian musicians are also expected to perform with additional names to be announced, according to the program.

A senior Department of Homeland Security official said the memorial service has been designated as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event. That designation is used for "significant events with national and//or international importance that require extensive federal interagency support," like the Super Bowl.

and contributed to this report.