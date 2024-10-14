Arrest made in stabbing of tourist in Miami Beach

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in the stabbing of a tourist who was in South Beach celebrating with friends over the weekend.

According to Miami Beach police, the victim, a man from Orlando, had come to a club in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

The victim was found with a severe stab wound outside the club and remains hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to Miami Beach police, the victim was in town for a bachelor party, and the attack allegedly stemmed from a dispute over women.

"What we know is that there was an altercation prior to the stabbing," police said.

Miami Beach police identified 46-year-old Malik Edwards as the man accused of stabbing the tourist early Saturday morning.

Though there was an arrest in the case, neighbors and a Miami Beach commissioner are calling for more action to improve safety in the area.

The police report indicates that the victim had seen Edwards inside the club, and after stepping outside, he told his friends that he had been stabbed.

A prosecutor revealed that Edwards had been under house arrest over the weekend and shared further details from the police report, including that parts of the victim's intestines were protruding from his body.

A judge placed a felony hold on Edwards, meaning he will remain in custody.

"I came out around 3 a.m. and saw the tape and everything," said Robert Mestres Jr., who works at another nearby club. He mentioned that not all clubs have adequate security.

"There's more happening in this troublesome environment than the news captures," Mestres added.

Echoing these concerns, Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez said, "This is another example of the systemic problem we have in our entertainment district." Suarez advocates for transforming nightlife in areas like Washington Avenue, favoring bars and restaurants over nightclubs.

"We have outdated nightclubs that are breeding grounds for hostile environments," Suarez added.

As for the victim, he is in stable condition. Miami Beach police are still investigating the motive behind Edwards' actions.

Police said Edwards was arrested just a few feet from the scene, allegedly carrying two knives in his pockets.

He now faces charges of battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.