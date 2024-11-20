Arrest made in stabbing of good Samaritan outside Miami-Dade cafeteria

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police say they have arrested a man who attacked and nearly killed a good Samaritan on Tuesday night outside a restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The suspect was captured on camera as he was taken into custody near the restaurant where the attack happened outside the Sabor Cubano Cafeteria at 12848 S.W. 8th St. at 7:39 p.m.

Police so far have not identified him or said what charges he will face but as he was arrested, he was mumbling some words about a gang and showing us his cell phone. He was placed in a nearby police cruiser on S.W. 8th St.

Detectives say it all started when witnesses said the suspect was harassing a female server and the 39-year-old Good Samaritan stepped in to help. They say witnesses say the suspect struck him over the head several times before stabbing him several times and then he took off.

The victim was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he is in critical condition. Police have not identified him.

They had initially said the suspect had royal blue hair and was known as "Shorty."

They say it's not clear why he returned to the scene where the attack occurred.