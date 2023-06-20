Arrest made in fatal hit-run of bicyclist struck on Biscayne Boulevard

MIAMI - Police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run of a woman who was riding her bike on Biscayne Boulevard back on October 30th of 2022.

Miami Police said they had arrested 45-year-old Christian Espinal in the death of Justine Avenet.

Avenet's life was cut short at just 24 years old while riding a rented bicycle near Northeast 22nd Street.

"She came here to work from France. She was a lively lovely little girl who was always ready to experience anything," said Corinne Avenet of her daughter, Justine. "She loved her life here."

"We are devastated," her mother said at the time. "Crushed by what's happened. She loved this community. She loved being here."

Justine's heartbroken parents, who flew in from France, had been pleading for answers.

"We are begging you, begging you to come forward with whoever might have seen something," Avenet said.

"Hit and run is a heartless and cowardly act. When there's a death, the pain runs very deep and it is forever," said attorney Paul McKenna.

Miami Police Traffic Homicide investigators had been looking for a 2018 to 2021 dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder missing a front bumper and with windshield and headlight damage.

Detectives say businesses near the crash scene handed over surveillance video to help crack this case.

"They've helped us track the vehicle every single minute," Det. Marvin Lopez said.

Police say Justine was doing everything right by following the rules of the road when the SUV slammed into her from behind.

"She shouldn't have died that way," her mother said.