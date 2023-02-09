Watch CBS News
Arrest made in fatal 79th Street Causeway crash

MIAMI - An arrest has been made following a deadly accident on the 79th street causeway that took place Wednesday. 

Dionicio Edward is facing multiple charges including cocaine and marijuana possession.

According to police, Edward's careless and reckless driving is to blame for the death of a woman and the serious injuries of three others.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.

