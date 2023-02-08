Watch CBS News
Police: 79 Street Causeway closed after 3-car collision with injuries

MIAMI - Police have closed off the 79 Street Causeway in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a 3-vehicle crash resulting in serious injuries. 

Authorities said 2 of those vehicles involved somehow were involved in a head-on collision at around 2:44 p.m. 

They said 4 people were transported to local hospitals, 2 were in serious condition, and 2 in critical. 

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed 2 dark-colored sedans with heavy damage to the front of each vehicle. 

Airbags in both vehicles had deployed. 

It is unknown how long the causeway will remain closed. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 3:27 PM

