Police: 79 Street Causeway closed after 3-car collision with injuries
MIAMI - Police have closed off the 79 Street Causeway in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a 3-vehicle crash resulting in serious injuries.
Authorities said 2 of those vehicles involved somehow were involved in a head-on collision at around 2:44 p.m.
They said 4 people were transported to local hospitals, 2 were in serious condition, and 2 in critical.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Images from Chopper 4 showed 2 dark-colored sedans with heavy damage to the front of each vehicle.
Airbags in both vehicles had deployed.
It is unknown how long the causeway will remain closed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details.
