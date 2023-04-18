Watch CBS News
Arrest made in deadly northwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in the execution-style murder of a man in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, on April 7th just after 3 a.m., Gameto Thomas, 42, and Brian Wright, 39, were standing outside their vehicles near 744 NW 107th Street.

At one point, Wright opened the diver's side door, reached in for something, then walked up behind Thomas and shot him in the back of the head, according to the arrest report. Wright then got in his vehicle and drove off.

When police and fire rescue arrived, they found the body of Thomas on the sidewalk.

According to police, the shooting was captured on surveillance video, and from it, they were to identify Wright as the suspected gunman.

Wright was taken into custody on April 17th. During questioning, he admitted to being at the scene of the shooting but then invoked his right to counsel, according to the arrest report.

Brian Wright is charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. 

