Arrest made after school threat prompts lockdown of Homestead school

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Police have made an arrest after a threat prompted the lockdown of Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead on Thursday afternoon.  

Police said they had received a tip that there was a possible threat of violence or shooting at the school.

The school was placed on lockdown and during the search, they were able to speak to people at the school and that led them to an arrest, police said. 

CBS4 cameras captured photos of dozens of parents waiting for their children outside the school. 

The lockdown was eventually lifted and the all-clear was given by police. 

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who was arrested. 

The school is located in the 2000 block of SE 28th Avenue.  

No additional information was immediately known. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 3:27 PM

