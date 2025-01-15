Man charged in connection to shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City boy

Arrest made in shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Florida City

MIAMI — After weeks of investigation, deputies made a break in the case of the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Florida boy Johvan Taylor.

Tyler Kingsley Manyou was arrested and made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

"Charging you with one count of second-degree murder," said Miami-Dade bond court Judge Mindy Glazer.

That charge is in connection with the shooting death of the young boy, better known as "Woodah" by his community.

"Because second-degree murder is considered a dangerous crime, I will grant that state's motion for pretrial detention pending final hearing and hold you with no bond," Glazer ruled.

Few details of his arrest and what led up to it are being released. The arrest warrant is sealed, and the judge said in court other people may be involved.

Taylor's family has been in agony since Jan. 4, the night he was shot and killed.

Ring video captured the gunfire outside the home of Taylor's father in Florida City.

Family and friends came together after the murder wanting justice and wanting to know who's responsible.

"We as a family, we as friends, everybody, we need closure. "We want justice," one woman said at a community vigil.

Manyou is due back in court on Thursday for another bond hearing.