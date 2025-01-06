Family seeks justice in drive-by killing of 13-year-old boy in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY - The family of 13-year-old Johvan "Woodah" Taylor is pleading for justice after the teen was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening while eating on his father's porch.

"He was very playful, talkative, likable and respectful. He was a great person. He lit up rooms. He touched everyone," said family spokesperson Jakilah Brady. "If you know anything, please speak up. Any little thing can help. You can remain anonymous. All we want as a family is justice and closure."

Brady described the heartbreak of trying to explain the tragedy to Taylor's 5-year-old brother.

"He has a 5-year-old brother who keeps saying, 'Woodah, Woodah.' What are we going to tell him when he asks for his brother?" Brady said.

"This was his mother and father's oldest child. Now they are forced to live without their child because of something so senseless and something that had nothing to do with him. He didn't deserve that. He was eating food. He was wasting food and they killed an innocent bystander."

The family's pain is compounded by the date of the tragedy.

"It would mean a lot to me if someone came forward," Brady said. "He passed away on my birthday and every birthday now I have got to remember..."



A family grieves, a community mourns

Taylor was the nephew of Detroit Lions wide receiver and Florida International University graduate Maurice Alexander. Brady said Alexander visited the family Monday morning but declined to comment publicly.

CBS News Miami spotted a photo on social media showing Alexander and Taylor together.

Taylor's father also declined to speak on camera but expressed his grief in a social media post, writing, "My baby boy fought his hardest. I love you forever, son."

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that someone was brought in for questioning in connection with the shooting, but no arrests have been made. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Second tragic loss in two months

This is the second time in two months that a child has been killed in Florida City. On Nov. 16, 12-year-old Antavious Scott was shot and killed while playing football with friends at an apartment complex. Despite public appeals from family members, activists and police, no arrests have been made in that case either.



A community in pain

Taylor's death has left his community shaken. Miami-Dade public schools reopened Monday after winter break, but Brady said the tragedy has deeply affected students and families.

"Right now, the kids are at school grieving. They can't take it. Parents are being forced to pick their kids up. There are counselors in the surrounding area at high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools. The kids are hurt," she said.

Taylor, who loved football, dirt bikes and spending time with his younger brother, was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center but did not survive.

The family held a vigil Sunday night to honor the teen and vowed not to rest until the person responsible is brought to justice.



How to help

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at CrimeStoppers305.com.

Tips can be made anonymously.