13-year-old boy shot and killed in Florida City laid to rest as loved ones say final goodbyes

MIAMI — A teenage boy, who was killed by gunfire in Florida City last weekend, was laid to rest on Saturday as loved ones said their final goodbyes.

Johvan Taylor, or as friends called him "Woodah," died at just 13 years old.

"13 years of his life — that's something we're gonna have forever," a speaker said at the event. "And I just want everyone sitting in this room right now to let y'all know — it don't stop here."

Family and friends packed Covenant Missionary Baptist Church to remember Taylor, a week after several rounds of gunshots were fired along Northwest 6th Avenue in Florida City last Saturday around 8 p.m.

Police said Taylor and another unidentified child were caught in the crossfire.

His mother had a prepared speech that a family member read for her.

"Mommy is broken, baby. I don't know how to keep going but I'll try for you," a family member said while reading remarks from Taylor's mother. "Please keep watch over me and your little brother."

Dirt bikes could be heard outside the church since CBS News Miami was told that Taylor loved this hobby. He also is the nephew of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver and Florida International University graduate Maurice Alexander.

His former teacher spoke about how much he loved school.

"He even made sure his grandmother purchased me a gift for teacher appreciation week," the teacher said. "He came in with that smile, carrying a gift bag and a balloon saying best teacher ever."

Police have not said yet if any arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.