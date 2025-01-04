Watch CBS News
13-year-old child shot and killed in Florida City, police say

MIAMI — A 13-year-old child was fatally shot in Florida City on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened near 1329 NW 6th Ave., where officers found the child in a backyard with gunshot wounds, Florida City Police told CBS News Miami.

Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and airlifted the young teen to Jackson South Trauma, where he died.

There are no suspects at this time. Detectives are on the scene as Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau assumes the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

