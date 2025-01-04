13-year-old child shot and killed in Florida City, police say
MIAMI — A 13-year-old child was fatally shot in Florida City on Saturday night, police said.
The shooting happened near 1329 NW 6th Ave., where officers found the child in a backyard with gunshot wounds, Florida City Police told CBS News Miami.
Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and airlifted the young teen to Jackson South Trauma, where he died.
There are no suspects at this time. Detectives are on the scene as Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau assumes the investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.