Armed suspect fatally shot by Hollywood police during arrest attempt, authorities say

A suspect wanted in connection with a string of violent crimes was fatally shot by police during an attempted arrest Sunday afternoon, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Detectives said they were conducting surveillance around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 near Southwest 61st Avenue and Southwest 19th Street in Miramar when they located 32-year-old Donald Taylor.

Hollywood Police said Taylor was armed and refused verbal commands before "an officer-involved shooting occurred."

A firearm was recovered at the scene and Taylor was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Hollywood Police said Taylor was armed and refused verbal commands before the officer-involved shooting occurred.



Police: Taylor linked to multiple recent crimes

Hollywood Police said Taylor had active warrants and was suspected in a violent crime spree across Hollywood and Miramar, including a shooting on Aug. 1 in the 1200 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

The victim in that incident remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. Detectives believe the victim and Taylor knew each other.

Police also linked Taylor to the following incidents:

• July 30, 3:56 p.m. – A vehicle burglary at 1450 S State Road 7, where a firearm was stolen.

• July 30, 4:24 p.m. – An aggravated assault in Miramar at 6590 Pembroke Road, where Taylor allegedly pointed a gun at a patron.

• Aug. 1, 7:00 p.m. – An attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault at the Dollar General at 830 S State Road 7. Police said Taylor grabbed a cashier and pointed a gun at her before fleeing.

• Aug. 2, 5:54 p.m. – An armed robbery at the Walgreens at 5999 Pembroke Road, during which Taylor allegedly pointed a gun at a clerk and robbed the store.

As is standard protocol in police shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.