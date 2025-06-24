Armed robbery suspect posed as customer before robbing Miami business, police say

A man armed with a knife robbed a travel agency in Miami Monday morning after posing as a customer and threatening an employee, according to Miami police.

Victim handed over cash, jewelry

The robbery occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 5900 block of SW 8th Street, Miami Police Robbery Detectives said.

The victim, an employee opening the business for the day, told police she noticed a man waiting outside the front entrance and believed he was a potential client.

After unlocking the door and letting the man inside, he reportedly asked questions before producing a silver knife and pressing it against the victim, demanding money.

The employee gave the suspect $30, the only cash on hand and then offered $200 from her own purse when he became agitated.

Before fleeing eastbound on SW 8th Street, the suspect also demanded and took the woman's gold bracelet, which she said was worth approximately $5,000.

Suspect sought by robbery detectives

Police described the suspect as a man, approximately 65 to 68 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a medium build and clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and light blue jeans and was reported to have spoken with an accent.

Robbery detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).