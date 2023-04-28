Are Florida universities suffering a crisis in the classroom?

MIAMI - Florida International University professors think reforms pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis make it hard to hire and keep good educators.

FIU associate history professor Dan Royles said proposals like Florida House Bill 999, which would ban funding state college diversity, equity and inclusion programs, in addition to allowing tenure reviews at any time, hurts.

"If these changes go through anybody who is going to be able to get out, probably is going to get out," Royles said.

When asked if tenure review would bring out the best in professors, Royles replied, "No because the challenge is that you'll lose your job for telling the truth. That's really different from oh I'll lose my job for not doing a good job."

Eight years after Royles fell in love teaching FIU students, many who are the first in their families to attend college, he senses change. CBS News Miami asked FIU for data on new hires.

While waiting for their response, Eric Scarffe, the president of FIU's United Faculty of Florida chapter sees talent leaving and potential new professors choosing jobs out-of-state.

Often, the South Florida housing market is a culprit. Scarffe, an Assistant Professor or Philosophy blamed lawmakers in Tallahassee.

"In my department, we've had at least one faculty member leave for a competitive offer out-of-state. We've also had one faculty member retire because they just didn't want to put up with the ongoing attacks on higher ed anymore."

CBS News Miami called and emailed Governor DeSantis' office for comment and awaits a response.