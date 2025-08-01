Appeals court upholds ruling blocking Miami's election date change, other cities may also be bound by ruling

A Florida appeals court has upheld a ruling that blocks the City of Miami from changing its election dates without voter approval, reaffirming a lower court's decision that found such a move unconstitutional.

Miami mayoral candidate led legal challenge

The case began when Miami mayoral candidate Emilio Gonzalez sued to stop the city from postponing its next election from 2025 to 2026. He succeeded at the trial court level and on Thursday, an appellate court agreed with the decision.

"We appreciate the court's swift review of this matter and its acknowledgment of the valid reasons for aligning City of Miami elections with state and county elections. However, we are exploring further appellate options," said Dwayne Robinson, the city's outside counsel.

City Commission Chairwoman Christine King, who supported the change, responded to the ruling in a separate statement.

"Although I voted in favor of revising our election schedule to increase voter participation based on my understanding that our proposed process was legally sound, I understand and respect the Appellate Court's decision," King said.

Coral Gables may be next

The implications may extend beyond Miami. In May, the Coral Gables City Commission voted to move its municipal elections from April in odd-numbered years to November in even-numbered years.

Coral Gables Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson said she believes the Miami case could set a precedent: "It applies the same to every city, as I see it."

Mayor Vince Lago, who previously supported the change, cited both civic and fiscal motivations.

"The legislation that I proffered shaves five months from my term. I'm willing to give up those five months because I believe, as the son of immigrants who came from Cuba from a dictatorship, there is nothing more important than protecting our democracy," Lago told CBS News Miami last week.

Coral Gables Commissioner Melissa Castro said she has drafted an ordinance to undo the change and called for direct voter input.

"At this point it doesn't matter if it's April or November—just let the people vote," Castro said.

Next steps in Miami case

While Miami considers further appeals, Lago told CBS News off camera that Coral Gables is watching the outcome closely. He said the issue will be discussed at the next Coral Gables City Commission meeting on August 26.