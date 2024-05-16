Another day of record heat expected in South Florida

MIAMI - A few showers moved across South Florida on Thursday morning as we woke to warm and muggy conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It felt like the low to mid 90s.

Record heat is expected again in the afternoon with highs soaring to the mid to upper 90s. It will feel like 100 to 108 degrees when you factor in the humidity. There is a major to extreme risk for heat-related health illnesses.

Stay cool and hydrated

The heating of the day will help fuel storms later. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed most of South Florida under a limited risk (Level 1 threat) for isolated strong to severe storms that may produce damaging gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning. Those storms will likely form late afternoon into the evening with the highest rain chance along the East coast metro areas.

We stay hot Friday with highs in the mid 90s with the chance for spotty storms.

The mid-Summer like heat continues through the weekend with temperatures well above normal. Morning lows will be warm in the low 80s and highs in the mid 90s. A few storms possible Saturday but the rain chance increases on Sunday with the potential for scattered storms.

Early next week the rain chance rises and temperatures will drop a bit to the low 90s.