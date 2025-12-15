"An efficient storyteller": How a young Eliott Rodriguez' news career evolved, solidified status in South Florida

In the 1980's, young reporter Eliott Rodriguez was already showing that he had style and substance.

He cut his journalistic teeth as a newspaper reporter at the old Miami News. His reporting on the scandal involving then school superintendent Johnny Jones caught the eye of WTVJ, which put the kid on the air.

Before long, Rodriguez was covering some of Miami's most explosive stories, like the riots following the death of Black motorist Arthur McDuffie. He also covered some of its most notorious characters, like drug dealer Willie Falcone.

Rodriguez showed his versatility, digging in on investigative stories. One series of reports exposed how slumlords did virtually no repairs on their decaying apartment buildings, while they themselves lived in luxurious homes.

How Rodriguez' career evolved at the anchor desk

After leaving briefly for Philadelphia, he returned to Miami to work for WPLG, where his versatility was put on nightly display.

"In a very short amount of time, Eliott went from being the new kid on the block, to the guy who was leading the broadcast every night," recalled Diane Magnum.

She shared the anchor desk with Rodriguez as his career continued to evolve.

It was on the anchor desk that his calming presence helped carry South Florida through the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew.

Former news anchor Dwight Lauderdale recalled Rodriguez' ability to draw viewers in.

"He was such an efficient storyteller. He made you care, and made you trust and listen to him," said Lauderdale.

A news legacy

Rodriguez brought that savvy to CBS Miami, where his seasoned voice guided the community through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy in Parkland, the building collapse in Surfside, as well as the fallout from an unruly spring break on Miami Beach during COVID.

He has made broadcast journalism his life's work, and the journalists who have worked with him over the years said he has earned their eternal respect.

"He could give a master class on being a quality journalist. All of us who worked with him are the better for it, for having worked alongside him for all these years," said Magnum.

Lauderdale added, "Our job in the media is to hold up a mirror so the community can see its reflection. No one did that over the years better, than Eliott Rodriguez."