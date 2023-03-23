Amid possible indictment, Trump supporters rally outside Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Joaquin Gutierrez and his friend Aurelio Santos were unable to travel to Palm Beach Tuesday on the day former President Donald Trump said he was going to be arrested in connection with an ongoing probe by the Manhattan district attorney.

But when an arrest didn't come that day, the pair brought their flags Wednesday and stood on the bridge that leads to The Mar-a-Lago Club, waving them in support of the former president who could make history if prosecutors charge him with a crime.

"My shirt says you don't like me and that's okay," Gutierrez said. "What that's saying is we have to work out our differences."



The former president says he's innocent of falsifying business records even as a New York grand jury is weighing whether to charge him criminally over payments his former lawyer made to a former adult film star Trump is alleged to have had an affair with.

The Trump plane was parked at the airport near his mansion on Wednesday.

On his social media platform, Trump wrote, "No matter what happens our 2024 campaign will go on. Even as I fend off vicious attacks from a Soros funded prosecutor who wants me in jail I will continue to focus on what truly matters making our country great again."