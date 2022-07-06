AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, who was possibly abducted

JUPITER – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, who was possibly abducted.

Reyes-Hernandez was last seen at noon on July 2 in the 100 block of 4 Street in Jupiter.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Oliver Ramos.

Authorities said the two know each other and that Ramos has a history of verbal abuse.

PLEASE SHARE! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, a white-Hispanic female, 15 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 162 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in Jupiter. If you have info contact the Jupiter PD at 561-799-4445 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/Z8aE47gsvK — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 5, 2022

Reyes-Hernandez was wearing a black hooded sweater, a black-and-yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips and black high-top Adidas shoes.

Ramos was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks and black-and-gold sandals.

The two may be traveling in a newer model dark minivan with tinted windows, which was driven by an unknown female along with an unknown male in the passenger seat.

They are believed to be in the Atlanta area.

