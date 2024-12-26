Alleged Miami-Dade luxury car thieves face additional charges

MIAMI - Two men accused of being part of a serial car theft ring that began in January are facing additional charges after allegedly stealing about a dozen luxury vehicles in Miami's Brickell area and Miami Beach.

According to police reports, Gregory Yearty and Stevie Gaskin Jr. are accused of targeting high-end cars at luxury buildings, hotels and restaurants.

The first alleged incident took place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in January.

Authorities said Gaskin stole a Bentley and an Aston Martin on Jan. 8 after the car owners left their keys in the valet area.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Gaskin taking the keys and driving off with another man.

Yearty is accused of stealing four luxury cars from the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences in Brickell on June 25.

According to police, Yearty was seen on surveillance footage entering the valet area around 1:09 a.m., grabbing several keys, and driving away with a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini. Later that morning, at approximately 4 a.m., Yearty and others allegedly returned to take a second Lamborghini and a Bentley.

Both men were arrested in September after allegedly attempting to steal a Rolls Royce from a high-end restaurant in South Beach.

Police have not disclosed how many more thefts the pair may be linked to.

Yearty and Gaskin are currently in custody.