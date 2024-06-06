All the buzz! Florida Bee Rescue dedicated to saving the bees for more than 40 years

Florida Bee Rescue dedicated to saving the bees for more than 40 years

MIAMI - Florida Bee Rescue specializes in swarm removals from homes and businesses. They are experts in transporting and saving the bees. They are this week's Miami Proud.

CBS News Miami spent the day with Florida Bee Rescue owner, Victor Gonzalez while he was in action. He received a call from homeowner Maria Da Aza about a swarm of bees outside her home.

"They say that has been there for a long time, so I was very surprised. I have a fountain for the birds and I saw a lot of bees near the drinking water," said Aza.

Gonzalez took us through the process as he worked to remove the bees.

"As you can see these homeowners have a bee colony right there and today we are going to be rescuing those bees and bringing them back to the farm. We are going to catch the queen here. This is a specific clip and once we see the queen there, we separate it from the hive," said Gonzalez.

He said the queen is the main priority because all the other bees will follow the queen. He also used a smoker. Gonzalez said it makes the bees a little more gentile and makes the removal a little easier.

"One of the biggest reasons for me is that I always wanted to rescue them was because a lot of people don't know how important they are for us, and to be able to do this job for me is a big blessing too," said Gonzalez.

Florida Bee Rescue is a third-generation family-owned business. Gonzalez said his family has dedicated more than 40 years to beekeeping, care and protection of bees.

"My goal in the company has always been to rescue the bees. When I got into this business I noticed a lot of pest control companies were killing the bees. There is no need to kill the bees. Use our service, we come to the house and we rescue them," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez transports the bees to his family's Florida Bee Rescue farm where the honeybees are cared for by an experienced beekeeper and the bees can continue to thrive, pollinate and contribute to our local ecosystem.

Honeybees are responsible for pollinating 80% of all the food we eat. Without them, we and our planet are in trouble.

The mission of Florida Bee Rescue is to change people's minds on exterminating bees and allow Florida Bee Rescue to safely relocate them so that they can live healthy lives.

