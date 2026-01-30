Aileen Martinez considered changing her number before ex fatally shot her, family says

Flowers line the wall of the Aveda Institute in tribute to 20‑year‑old Aileen Martinez, who was shot to death in the parking lot of the cosmetology school on Wednesday.

On Friday, Davie police identified the shooter as 25‑year‑old Jose Orpi of Pembroke Pines. Police say Orpi, who once dated Martinez, shot her before turning the gun on himself. Orpi later died at the hospital.

Orpi's family declined to comment Friday.

Online memorial contrasts tragedy

A memorial post online says, "Orpi's passing has left family, friends, and neighbors deeply saddened. Jose was known for his warmth, kindness, and unwavering dedication to those around him."

That picture is difficult to reconcile for Martinez's devastated family, who say that after she broke up with Orpi last fall, he called her excessively, and she had recently considered changing her phone number.

Family condemns violence, stalking

Martinez's family said in a statement, "We condemn the violence and stalking that led to this unimaginable loss. No parent should have to bury their child, and no one should ever live in fear for choosing to walk away from a relationship."