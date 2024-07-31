Miami-Dade tests voting equipment ahead of August 20th Primary Election

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County Elections Department announced Wednesday that they had performed an in-depth test of its voting equipment in preparation for the August 20th Primary Election.

County officials said each step of the voting and tabulation process was tested: ballots were cast according to a predetermined outcome, tabulated, and reconciled to ensure the votes were counted accurately.

"This comprehensive test has been completed and the results are as expected. Our equipment is functioning properly, and votes were tabulated accurately. Miami-Dade voters can feel confident that we are Election Ready," Supervisor of Elections Christina White said.

Election officials said they will begin deploying voting equipment ahead of Early Voting, which begins Monday, August 5th, and continues through Sunday, August 18th.

For more information, visit www.miamidade.gov/elections or call 311.