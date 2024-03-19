After wet start, cooler & drier afternoon across South Florida

MIAMI - Showers moved across South Florida early Tuesday morning due to a cold front that moved in and will drop our temperatures.

It will be mainly dry and mostly sunny the rest of the day with pleasant highs in the mid to upper 70s and lower humidity.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Wednesday morning will be cooler as temperatures dip down to the low 60s and upper 50s. Afternoon highs will remain seasonable in the upper 70s. A little milder on Thursday but the rain chance stays low.

Friday is looking wet and windy with the potential for widespread showers and storms. The CBS News Miami Next Weather Team has issued a Next Alert for Friday due to the potential for heavy rain. A storm system from the Gulf will bring plenty of moisture and wet weather.

Saturday scattered storms linger, but we'll be drier and cooler by Sunday into Monday.