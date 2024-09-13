After Tua's concussion, youth football parents speak out on safety

MIAMI - Parents of kids who enjoy playing football are also taking a closer look at safety protocols. They say safety can't be emphasized enough.

Jaden Quintana loves playing and said he's been hurt. "It was bad. I had to sit out a few plays, but then I got back in." Quintana has been playing since he was four. Now at 11-years-old, his hopes and dreams are to make it to the NFL. "I like that it's competitive and that you can hit somebody."

Jaden's mom Vetrus said it's the hitting somebody that's always concerning. "Safety, safety, safety. That's what we teach at home and that's what we teach on the field."

These football moms said injuries will happen, they almost expect it. Still, it's their worst nightmare and it doesn't minimize their concerns. Jewell Johnson's son also plays for the Miami Gardens Ravens. "One hit can cripple a child's career forever. So if they're not cognizant of what they're doing, anything can happen."

Roderick Louis is the team's coach. "We always teach the kids not to lead with the crown in a helmet. Like, protect yourself at all times. Slide feet first, stop."

Coach Louis said they have safety protocols in place. His job is to make sure the kids listen, learn and follow them. Still accidents, like what happened to Tua, happen.

Coach Louis said, "So, like if a kid gets hit in the head, if there's an on-site trainer, they're trying to come, they take their helmet, they take them, they, they, they do, they'll do their protocol and then if they fail, they could go back in the game, they'll let them, if not, they take him to tell us you can, they can't go back in the game and we'll send them to urgent care or whatever hospital in the area."

These moms were watching the game last night and saw when Tua got hurt. "I said, ohh. Mixed emotions and then it went like, ohh. As a mom, and of course, we think of our kids. When I saw the coach kiss him on the forehead, I thought, ahh, this might not be good."