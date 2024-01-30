After chilly start, gorgeous South Florida afternoon with highs in the low 70s

MIAMI - A colder start to Tuesday with some inland areas waking to the upper 40s and coast the low 50s. Our normal low this time of year is 61 degrees.

Although it was a chilly start, later on, it will be pleasant with highs in the low 70s. We'll enjoy bright sunshine, blue skies, and dry conditions.

Mild afternoons NEXT Weather

It will be chilly Wednesday morning with low to mid-50s and highs will be comfortable with low 70s in the afternoon. A reinforcing cold front moves in Wednesday night and Thursday morning we'll wake up to a chilly start with low 50s. Highs will rise to the low 70s.

Temperatures remain below normal through late week.

By Friday an ocean breeze develops and temperatures will increase slightly heading into the weekend. We'll enjoy cool mornings and milder afternoons. Saturday morning lows will fall to the upper 50s. Highs climb to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The rain chance increases Sunday as the winds shift out of the South and more moisture moves in. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.