After bump early last week, Florida gas prices moving lower

MIAMI - After a modest increase last week, Florida gas prices are moving lower.

The state average increased a four cents per gallon early last week. However, those gains were mostly erased by the weekend.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.30 per gallon. That's a half-cent less than the average price last Sunday, and 28 cents less than this year's high.

"The slight jump at the pump last week was likely a delayed response to an oil price hike that occurred two weeks earlier," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "The good news for motorists is that the arrow is once again pointing lower.

Wholesale gasoline prices have declined a total of 15 cents during the past two weeks. That should allow the state average to drift lower again this week.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Miami ($3.39), Fort Lauderdale ($3.38)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.09), Panama City ($3.13), Pensacola ($3.19)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.29 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $49 (15 gallons)

2023 High - $3.58 per gallon (1/26/2023)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)