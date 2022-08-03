Active shooter drill held at Hialeah Senior High to assess response, resources

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Schools Police Department held a large-scale functional active shooter drill at Hialeah Senior High School on Wednesday.

"These functional drills are crucial for the success of the overall safety of our school district," says Edwin Lopez, Chief of Miami-Dade Schools Police.

The goal was to assess school resources and outside agencies when responding to an active shooter.

"There's no negotiating, there's no conversating, when our officers are going in they're going in quickly," says Lopez.

During the drill, every move was under scrutiny as responders move through hallways and enter classrooms.

"The active shooter does not care, they don't care if you're a police officer you've got to go in there, you've taken the oath to neutralize that threat immediately and we train for that," says Lopez.