Abandoned 96-foot rusty, yellow submarine removed from waters off Florida Keys, officials say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

A 96-foot rust-covered yellow derelict submarine was removed from the waters off the Florida Keys, near Marathon, in one of the most unusual and challenging projects in the county's derelict vessel removal program, Monroe County officials said.

 The operation to removed an abandoned submarine was carried out safely and efficiently. Monroe County, courtesy

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission defines a derelict vessel as one that is wrecked, junked or in substantially dismantled condition in Florida waters.

The county said the operation was carried out safely and efficiently by a pre-qualified marine contractor under the coordination of the Monroe County Marine Resources Office.

Officials cite environmental, safety concerns

"Derelict vessels, whether a small skiff or a massive submarine, pose serious threats to the environment, boater safety and navigation," Senior Administrator for Marine Resources Brittany Burtner said in a statement.

"Removing this submarine is not only a win for our waterways, but also a reminder of the importance of prevention."

Dozens of vessels removed this year

According to Monroe County officials, 134 derelict vessels have been removed from Keys waters in the first six months of 2025 through a partnership with the FWC.

The county also promotes FWC's Vessel Turn-In Program, which allows owners to surrender at-risk vessels before they become derelict.

Officials said two significant upcoming removals include a shrimp boat off Islamorada and a grounded boat off Bahia Honda State Park.

The removal of those vessels has been scheduled within the next week, weather permitting, officials said.

