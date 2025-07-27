Watch CBS News
A sunny Sunday in South Florida has experts warning of triple-digit "feels-like" temperatures

Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
South Florida temperatures climbing into the 90s
South Florida temperatures climbing into the 90s 02:38

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking several days of heat, humidity and triple-digit, "feels-like" temperatures across southeastern Florida.

hot-air-tracker-0727.png
Hot and dry air tracker for South Florida CBS News Miami

A high pressure "heat dome" is sitting over the northern Gulf and spinning dry, hot air towards Florida.  The hot air combined with high humidity is driving the heat indexes into the triple digits. While it feels hot outside, it has not reached the criteria this weekend for a heat advisory. 

county-by-county-feels-like-today-0727.png
County-by-county "feels-like" temperatures. CBS News Miami

There is a "major" heat-related health risk on Sunday for inland areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including areas near Doral, Hialeah and Pembroke Pines. This area expands over the course of the week.  It is important to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothes and limit outdoor afternoon activities.

The Seven Day NEXT Weather Forecast shows similar conditions all week with little chance of rain.

next-wx-7-day-0727.png
Next week, seven-day forecast. CBS News Miami
Scott Withers

