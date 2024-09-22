A look at Florida's abortion amendment on Facing South Florida

MIAMI – In about a month and a half Florida voters will decide Amendment 4, which would eliminate the state's six-week abortion ban and would return Florida to what it was like before the U.S. Supreme Court struck Roe v. Wade.

Jim and his guests discuss how Governor Ron DeSantis is leading the charge against Amendment 4, why the ACLU of Florida has filed a lawsuit over claims the governor is abusing his power to defeat the amendment, and the Governor's public comments about what he says is an ongoing criminal investigation into how the signatures were gathered that put it on the ballot.

Guests: Michelle Morton/Attorney, ACLU of Florida

State Sen. Lauren Book/D-Broward County





