"A feast for the senses" Jazz in the Gardens returns this weekend in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - It's a feast for the senses at the Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival in Miami Gardens this weekend.

The event is celebrating its 16th year at Hard Rock Stadium.

The lineup includes some of the biggest names in R&B, reggae, neo soul, gospel, and more.

"We're so excited about it," said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. "People come in from all over the world and eat great food, they witness some great music and experience a whole lot of great people from everywhere. It's like a big family reunion."

As in years before, Jazz in the Gardens 2023 has a wide range of artists performing.

On center stage will be Grammy-winning neo soul artist Erykah Badu, singer/songwriter Jill Scott, R&B artist Charlie Wilson, rapper/singer-songwriter Sean Paul and many more.

Speaking from Jamaica, Paul said he couldn't be happier to hit the Jazz in the Gardens stage.

"Well, I'm just honored," he said. "Jazz to me is free spirited music so I'm honored to be involved in any jazz festival, especially on such as prestigious as this."

"We're looking forward to seeing Sean Paul and making Sean feel at home. The city of Miami Gardens is so diverse and the city of Miami is so diverse, he'll feel straight at home," said Harris.

This celebration of black music and culture has grown by leaps and bounds from its humble beginnings with food and retail playing a big part as well.

"It's a regional event that brings economic wealth to a few areas between Dade and Broward and Palm Beach and even the Keys and from as far away as the Bahamas," said Harris. "When you can have an opportunity to have 50,000 to 60,000 people on the weekend coming to your community in spending money it's a beautiful thing."

Jazz in the Gardens is will be Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium. Click Here for tickets and more information.

