A daughter's love, Florida wedding held in nursing home so her mom could be there

TAMPA - A bride could not think of spending her special day without her mother. So when her mom couldn't come to her, she took her wedding to her mom's nursing home.

Tina Pearce will tell you her mom, Linda Tuller, is her best friend.

"I couldn't do it without her and that's why we're here," she said.

So imagining one of the biggest days of her life without her mom by her side wasn't in the cards.

"We were supposed to get married up in her room and then they did all this. it's amazing," said Pearce.

Pearce decided to hold a last-minute wedding so her 74-year-old mom, who is receiving hospice care, could be there too. She said it took staff at Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Bradenton just two days to pull it all off.

"We were going to try to elope and then here we are, so we're glad everybody can see, family's important," said groom Justin Pearce.

So in a short ceremony, the special day became even more memorable.

"This one she couldn't miss," said Tina Pearce.

When asked how she felt about bringing new family into the fold, Pearce's mother put it plainly.

"I've got a new son-in-law and I think I love him," said Tuller.