98-year-old man accused of stabbing his caregiver who is also his daughter-in-law, police say

Juan Perez, 98, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing his caretaker, according to Miami police.

According to the arrest form, police said Perez told officers he had been arguing with the victim when she grabbed him. The woman, who was at the home to help her mother‑in‑law, told investigators she suddenly felt "a poke in her back" and turned to see Perez holding a knife.

First responders reported the woman was bleeding heavily from her left arm when they arrived.

Officers searching the area said they found three kitchen knives in the bushes in front of the apartment building.

According to the arrest report, the victim and Perez have known each other for about 42 years.

During Friday's hearing, the judge appointed the public defender's office to represent Perez and noted the seriousness of the allegations, adding that the victim had reportedly been caring for him.

The judge also ordered Perez to stay away from the woman as a condition of his release.

Perez told the court he lives separately from the victim, sharing an apartment only with his wife.

A judge set his bond at $7,500. 

