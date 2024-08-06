9 killed when overloaded SUV flips into canal in Belle Glade

Nine people were killed and one person was seriously injured when the driver of an overloaded SUV lost control, hit a guardrail and went upside down into a canal in Belle Glade.

The 2023 Ford Explorer carrying 10 people was traveling south on Hatton Highway at about 7:30 p.m. Monday when it came to a part of the two-lane road that briefly jogs west before again heading south, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The female driver failed to take a left-hand curve when the road turned south. The SUV went off onto the shoulder, hit a guardrail, and flipped into a canal that runs parallel to the road.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office told CBS News they do not believe the crash was related to flooding or the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, which slammed into Florida Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes said when crews arrived the SUV was upside down and partially underwater. He said adults and children were in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while five died at the hospital. The driver is among the dead. A 26-year-old man who was a passenger was rescued and is in serious condition.

"I've been with the department for 20 years and this is one of the most difficult scenes I've been on," Reyes said.

According to multiple Ford dealership websites, 2023 Explorers have a maximum capacity of seven people.

The names of those who died have not been released.