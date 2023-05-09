6 displaced by Miami house fire, 3 treated for smoke inhalation

MIAMI - A fire that displaced six people and sent others to the hospital Monday afternoon in Miami is under investigation.

Authorities said they received several calls about a fire at a home in the area of SW 24 Avenue and 17th Terrace.

When firefighters got there, the back of the house and two vehicles were engulfed by fire.

Heavy smoke from the house affected residents of an adjacent building, who had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials said three of those residents required rescue and medical assistance.

"We have six adults from the affected home that are displaced today," officials said.

"We believe that from what the residents told us that the fire did begin with the vehicles but we won't be able to determine that completely until our investigator comes and does his full investigation to determine the origin of the cause."

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced by the fire.

The investigation continues.