DJ Khaled, Flo Rida and Trick Daddy honored, meet Miami students at 5000 Role Models MLK Breakfast

For the 33rd year, the 5000 Role Models of Excellence gathered for its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, an event that doubles as a celebration and a show of support for young men across South Florida through mentoring and scholarships.

Organizers say the breakfast is designed to spotlight graduating seniors and surround them with encouragement as they push toward college and long-term goals.

"This is what we do, we send our young men to college, we bring the community together to show them that they have purpose," said Paul Wilson, executive mentor with the program.

Students say mentoring fills critical gaps

For many students, the program provides guidance they say they might not otherwise have.

Miami Norland Senior High student Donovan DePass said the mentors stepped in where support was missing.

"I really don't have a father figure so the mentors here, they really help me to become who I am today," DePass said.

He is one of dozens of seniors set to graduate from the program this year.

Another graduating senior, Jonerson Prospere from Miami Lakes Tech Educational Center, described the experience as transformative.

"It's a blessing, you know, you have people around you who want better for you, just want you to be successful in any way possible," Prospere said.

Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump said that sense of affirmation is essential. "Our young people need to know that they matter," Crump said.

DJ Khaled, Flo Rida and others honored as program impact shows results

This year's honorees were a who's who of Miami rap stars and music pioneers, including DJ Khaled, Flo Rida, Freezy Prince and Trick Daddy.

Flo Rida said the honor reflected something deeper than recognition.

"Being honored, it means a lot. You know it's a testament, when you understand what purpose is and you put God first," he said.

Trick Daddy pointed to his own childhood as motivation to give back. "I was raised by a single mama of 11 and I realize that this is about the kids and it's our future. I want to be a part of making that right," he said.

DJ Khaled told students the future is theirs, while urging the community to stay involved.

"I want y'all to know the world is yours. You're now, you're the future. It's our responsibility to help and to uplift," he said.

Organizers say the program's results back up its mission: every senior in this year's class is college-bound, with an average grade point average of 3.5.