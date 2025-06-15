Watch CBS News
Paul Wilson with 5,000 Role Models of Excellence speaks on what it means to be a father

By Eliott Rodriguez

/ CBS Miami

On this Father's Day, Eliott focuses on honoring fathers, fatherhood and parental bonds.

Paul Wilson, an executive mentor with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence, the organization his mother Congresswoman Frederika Wilson founded more than 30 years ago to help at-risk boys succeed in life. 

Eliott and Paul Wilson, who also happens to be a father, discuss, among other things, the importance of mentoring and the benefits it provides.

Guest: Paul Wilson, an executive mentor with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence

Eliott Rodriguez

Eliott Rodriguez is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and respected South Florida news anchor. He is the anchor of CBS4 News at 5, 6, 7 and 11 p.m.

