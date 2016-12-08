5 Reasons MSC Meraviglia Is The Ultimate Destination In The Mediterranean

(Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises, the largest privately owned cruise line in the world, plans to introduce its latest member to their stunning fleet family; MSC Meraviglia in 2017. Radiating opulence and grand style, this ground-breaking ship will treat cruisers to a paradise at sea like never before.

Designed around meeting every need of its guests, MSC Meraviglia will introduce new, cutting edge ways to connect vacationers seamlessly with the experiences that matter to them, whether at sea or on land. MSC Meraviglia will feature the ultimate in entertainment, alongside a broad range of dining options and luxurious wellness choices. In addition to the onboard experience, the ship will spend her inaugural summer season sailing the western Mediterranean—calling at beautiful, historic destinations with a unique, highly-tailored program of discovery excursions, to immerse guests in local culture and tastes.

Exclusive, world-class entertainment from Cirque du Soleil

The highlight of onboard entertainment will be represented by the world leader in artistic performance, Cirque du Soleil, thanks to the exclusive Cirque du Soleil at Sea partnership with MSC Cruises.

Two unique Cirque du Soleil shows will be performed on-board in the evenings, 6 nights per week, at the purpose-built Carousel Lounge. In addition, MSC Cruises will offer an exclusive on-site dinner service for up to 100 of the 450 guests booked for the show, elevating MSC Cruises' exquisite dining and award-winning entertainment to yet another level. In fact, this is a unique experience that cannot be had anywhere else at sea — or in the world, for that matter.

Enriched family offerings and cutting-edge entertainment for all ages

With MSC Meraviglia, MSC Cruises continues to evolve and enrich the family options that have historically been at the core of its offering. The facilities and services for families on every MSC Cruises vacation, are designed to ensure that it is engaging for all members of the family, both together and individually.

For the first time on any MSC Cruises ship, all of the facilities for families, kids and teens are all together in a super amusement park and children's area. This means families have a dedicated area specially designed for their needs, providing a safe place for children, and an opportunity to also meet and get to know other families. This area includes the DOREMI Studio Lounge, a dedicated lounge for all family activities, DOREMI Tech Lab, a must visit destination for kids who love technology, as well as facilities designed in partnership with family experts including the LEGO Group and Chicco.

Amongst other features, the onboard Aqua Park will include four action-packed water slides, a splash pool and champagne bowl. And the Himalayan Bridge will thrill adventure seekers, who can attach themselves to a rope and cross the ship, nearly 200 feet above the water.

Comfortable accommodations to meet every need

The innovative accommodations on MSC Meraviglia demonstrate the way that MSC Cruises puts the guest at the heart of its designs and ship building — the way in which only a family-owned business can. With 10 different types of staterooms to choose from, there really is something for everyone. In addition to the modular staterooms, quadruple staterooms can accommodate a family of up to four people each, with a living space in the daytime, and a sofa that turns into a comfortable bed by night – making the most effective use of space in the stateroom.

A truly unprecedented choice of both fine and casual dining options

MSC Meraviglia makes available to her guests an unprecedented choice of both fine and casual options through 12 venues – in true MSC Cruises fashion - serving always fresh, authentic food. This starts with the buffet, open 20-hours a day, which will serve a delicious array of Mediterranean specialties and international cuisines – including ethnic, "itinerary" and wellness corners, plus a multitude of other tastes and dietary needs catered for round-the-clock. In addition, fine dining options examples include the award-winning Kaito Sushi Bar, the new Kaito Teppanyaki Restaurant and an American-style steakhouse with specialty meats from around the world.

The 315 ft. long Mediterranean-style promenade

Another outstanding feature of MSC Meraviglia is her impressive Mediterranean-style indoor promenade, featuring a 262 foot LED sky that creates an awe-inspiring atmosphere 24 hours a day. With stunning visuals and effects, the Promenade will be the social center of the ship and a focal point for a broad range of leisure activities. Amongst others, guests can stroll up and down, sit back and take in the atmosphere, shop until their hearts' content, or snack on delicious ice cream or crepes from Jean-Philippe Maury, the award-winning French chocolatier and pastry chef.

Above content provided by MSC Cruises