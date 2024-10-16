5 people sent to hospital after van strikes house in Northwest Miami-Dade

Five people were taken to a hospital, including three as trauma alerts, when a van crashed into a house with six people inside after colliding with a car in Northwest Miami-Dade County on Wednesday afternoon.

A van and a Lexus collided at Northwest 111th Street and 11th Avenue. A law enforcement source said it appears one vehicle ran a stop sign before the crash at the home in the 1000 block of Northwest 111th St.

Dramatic images from Chopper 4 show the white van hit the side of the house after knocking down a fence.

Lesly Arica, whose house was struck, told CBS News Miami it was "how a big crash sounds. A big crash. Kaboom. It hits the house."

Inside the home were her friend and a cousin with her four children.

Arica said there has been a series of accidents in the area.

"It's constantly happening," Arica said. "This is the fifth time the house was hit. It's been happening far too much and we have to stop these accidents from happening."

Neighbor Oniel Smith agrees, saying: "I really need the county to do something ... The impact shook me. I was working inside and there was just another accident here recently and one car was in an accident here not far away from hitting my house."

Residents said they called 3-1-1 to have the county set up a four-way stop. They also are waiting to hear back about installing a roundabout.

"It was extremely loud," John Martinez, a neighbor, said. "I came outside because I didn't hear but I felt it. It shook the ground completely."