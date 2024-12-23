5 injured after boat fire at Fort Lauderdale marina

MIAMI - At least 5 people were injured Monday afternoon after a boat fire at a Fort Lauderdale marina.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the boat fire at the marina located at 1900 SE 15th Street.

Authorities said one person was possibly missing in the water.

Those injured were rushed to area hospitals, where their conditions remain unknown.

It is not clear what may have started the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.