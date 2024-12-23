Watch CBS News
Local News

5 injured after boat fire at Fort Lauderdale marina

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - At least 5 people were injured Monday afternoon after a boat fire at a Fort Lauderdale marina.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the boat fire at the marina located at 1900 SE 15th Street.

Authorities said one person was possibly missing in the water. 

Those injured were rushed to area hospitals, where their conditions remain unknown. 

It is not clear what may have started the fire.  

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.