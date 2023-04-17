400 Flood-damaged homes assessed for possible financial aid

Those without flood insurance could still benefit for financial aid

MIAMI - The focus within the cities in Broward County moves from rescue to recovery.

In Fort Lauderdale, the city's Fire Rescue ramps up efforts to asses homes damaged in hopes of connecting financial support to flood victims as quickly as possible.

"And we said ok, how can we get that information up the chain as fast as possible for FEMA to get the aid here as fast as possible," said Pingol.

Garret Pingol works for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. He gives us a driving tour of Edgewood, one of the hardest-hit areas within the city, as his department to survey the scope of the damage. The department leads a city-wide effort to survey flooded homes, destroying valuable belongings and more now left on neighborhood streets.

"One challenge we've seen was this wasn't a Hurricane driven event," added Pingol. "The water is very clean and stagnant. The water lines on these homes aren't easy to see."

They go door to door to look at damaged homes. So far, officials have found around 400 homes within the city have had at least 18 inches of water in them. And they keep a spreadsheet of each home surveyed to quicken the process for those needing financial support if and when FEMA provides it.

"We'll take photos and document it," said Pingol. "It goes into our application that ties it to a GPS location up to the state and FEMA."

City officials ask you to call 954-828-8000 if you need your home looked at.

Local municipalities and the state work quickly to survey all homes in hopes of providing aid to those without flood insurance or underinsured.

Last week, Lauder Lakes Mobile Home Community was underwater. Resident Timothy Devine reflects on his experience.

"Scared... Fear," said Devine. "If you've never been through this, you can't imagine."

We saw a neighborhood still struggling with high water levels as we drove through it. A "No Wake" sign sat in the middle of the road, signaling the need for help in Lauder Lakes.

Devine showed us why. His home's siding collapsed. Inside the house, he shows more damage.

"That's all mush," Devine said, knocking on the part of the compromised drywall, and his appliances were ruined.

"My central air is gone that was submerged," mentioned Devine. "My hot water heater. I haven't taken a shower since Wednesday."

He needs help to replace and repair. Otherwise, he might have to take a total loss on the home.

"I just rely on my faith," said Devine.

Devine does not have flood insurance. It's why there's a city-wide effort to assess all the damaged homes.

The quickest route to receiving the green light for financial support from FEMA was finding 400-500 homes in Broward County with 30-36 inches of water entering them.

"I have been in the field and done this type of work," said Kevin Guthrie, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director.

"The reason I say 30-36 inches is that I have never had to haggle over that type of watermark."

He's optimistic FEMA will provide support.

"Once we get the damage assessment and FEMA agrees, and they give us what's referred to as an Individual Assistance Declaration, then everyone in the impacted area will be qualified to apply," said Guthrie. "Then a FEMA inspector will come to look at their specific damage to see what they would be eligible for."

He says that FEMA would consider below or above the 30-inch watermark for assistance. So do not let the amount of water damage in your home deter you from getting your home assessed.

Guthrie encourages everyone to contact their local Emergency Operations Center if they need their home assessed from floods and storm damage. Guthrie adds qualified applicants for FEMA support are those without flood insurance or underinsured.