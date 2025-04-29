4-year-old shot near Fort Lauderdale; rushed to hospital as BSO investigates

A 4-year-old child was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being shot just west of Fort Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. near the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Broward County Regional Communications received the call, prompting a response from BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a young child had suffered a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the child to a local hospital, where officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives with the BSO Criminal Investigation Division have taken over the case. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.