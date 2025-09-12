4 arrested in Miami-Dade for allegedly staging car accidents to collect insurance payouts

Four men have been arrested in Miami-Dade County for allegedly staging car accidents to collect insurance payouts, authorities said.

The scam came to light at the intersection of N.W. 95th Street and 17th Avenue, where a 37-year-old man reported being in a crash. Deputies quickly determined the accident was staged.

Deniel De Jesus Martinez Vergara, who reported the crash, along with Henry Cabrera Balanta, Javier Ayala Mieres and another man, now face multiple charges, including insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit organized crime and filing a false police report.

Bonds ranged from $500 to $2,500.

Growing problem in South Florida

Staged accidents are a growing problem in South Florida, said personal injury attorney Christopher Alas.

"These scams trigger fraudulent claims, unnecessary medical treatment, and insurance payouts," he said. "It's part of an organized fraud scheme."

Alas warned that fraud is driving up premiums for law-abiding drivers. He recommends uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, which helps cover medical expenses, lost wages, and damages if you're hit by a driver without sufficient insurance.

"These policies aren't expensive compared to the cost of being in an accident without coverage," Alas said.