4 adults, 2 students evaluated after "suspicious substance" scare at Miramar school, district says

A "suspicious substance" scare at a Miramar school on Wednesday morning led to fire rescue EMTs and a hazardous materials team being called in.

Miramar Police said a student brought a sealed bag containing unbroken pills onto the Whispering Pines Center campus at 3609 S Douglas Road.

"One of our school resource officers was contacted and basically told that a student had brought in a bag of pills and a substance," Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said.

Some reported feeling lightheaded

The school resource officer immediately secured the bag and placed it in a safe location, away from all students and staff, until the contents could be examined.

According to police, a few staff members and students reported feeling lightheaded or nauseous, prompting a precautionary response from Miramar Fire Rescue.

"We have six individuals who experienced minor symptoms as related to substances. They are still trying to see what the substances were," Tara Smith, with Miramar Fire Rescue, said.

The school district said four adults and two students were evaluated by fire rescue, but no one was taken to the hospital.

"We are not sure what it was and what the level of exposure was. But we found in preliminary tests that nothing was hazardous, and nothing should have caused those symptoms," Moss said.

Police said an officer spoke with the student who brought the bag to school to find out what sort of pills they were. The student said he didn't know, according to police who added that the pills are being tested.

Mom reacts, student to face "consequences"

Lisa Maceinri said she rushed to her son's school to find out what was going on.

"I just need to make sure everything is OK. We are supposed to stand back when they say there is a code hold. I hope to find out more."

The school district said that the student will receive the "appropriate consequences."

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue hazardous materials team conducted a thorough evaluation of the area and the school received an all-clear at approximately 1:45 p.m.