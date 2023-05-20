Watch CBS News
35-year-old fisherman airlifted after reported shark bite off Florida Keys, Officials say

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old man was airlifted after being bitten in the foot by a shark while fishing off a dock on Flagship Drive in Summerland Key, Florida, according to a Twitter post by the Florida Keys Sheriff.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that the fisherman was fishing off a dock before he was reportedly bitten in the foot by a shark at approximately 8 p.m. Friday.

The shark had made its way out of the water and onto the dock before biting the angler, authorities say. 

The man was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami via Trauma Star, as stated in a written police statement.

The man's condition remains unknown.

In a separate shark incident on the same day, 20-year-old Kevin Blanco was air-lifted to Jackson Memorial South after an encounter with a bull shark while spearfishing.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 1:35 PM

