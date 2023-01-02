300 migrants made landings at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida Keys

KEY WEST - A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend.

Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles west of Key West, was closed so law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.

"The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants," park officials said in their statement.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office has been assisting federal law enforcement agents with a spike in refugee arrivals since Saturday and continuing into Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said in addition to the Dry Tortugas National Park arrivals, more than 160 refugees landed mostly in the Middle and Upper Keys.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a tweet that at least 88 migrants were from Cuba.

The sheriff's office said it has been told by the U.S. Border Patrol that some migrant landings may have to wait for federal resources to arrive until the following day, aggravating the mass migration crisis in the Keys.

"This shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

Keys residents who spot a landing are encouraged to call the sheriff's office and provide a location.