Death of 3-month-old in Deerfield Beach prompts homicide investigation

An investigation is underway following the death of a 3-month-old baby early Tuesday morning, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 5 a.m., BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call concerning a baby not breathing in the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court in Deerfield Beach. When they arrived, they found the baby and transported the child to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the BSO homicide Unit is currently investigating the case.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.