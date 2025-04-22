Watch CBS News
Local News

Death of 3-month-old in Deerfield Beach prompts homicide investigation

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

An investigation is underway following the death of a 3-month-old baby early Tuesday morning, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 5 a.m., BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call concerning a baby not breathing in the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court in Deerfield Beach. When they arrived, they found the baby and transported the child to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the BSO homicide Unit is currently investigating the case.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.