Registration for 2026 Florida Python Challenge gets underway Tuesday. Here's what to know.

Florida wildlife officials will release more information about the 2026 Florida Python Challenge on Tuesday, which brings hunters from all over to compete for a big cash prize while also helping protect the local ecosystem.

The competition has been held every year since 2013 to help raise awareness of the invasive Burmese python, which has contributed to the decline of small mammals like opossums, bobcats and foxes.

Python incentives and education specialist Robert Edman, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, demonstrates how to catch a python during an event promoting the Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl in 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Miami Herald via Getty Images

On Tuesday, officials with the Florida Wish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District and partners are holding a news conference to release more information about the unique competition that helps to support the delicate Florida Everglades ecosystem.

It was a record-breaking year for the competition in 2025. The FWC said 934 people from 30 states and Canada removed a record 294 pythons during the 10-day competition.

Last year was also the first time Everglades National Park was included among the official competition locations.

And last year's winner removed 60 invasive Burmese pythons and claimed the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize.

When is the 2026 Florida Python Challenge?

The 2026 Florida Python Challenge starts at 12:01 a.m. on July 10, 2026, and ends at 5 p.m. on July 19, 2026. Those who are interested in participating in the event can register here.

Participants must follow the competition rules and specific area regulations of the eight competition locations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, holds a Burmese python at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, where he announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, , in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Those who are taking part will also be required to take the 2026 version of the Required Online Training, and training from a previous year is not valid for the 2026 registration.

The Florida Python Challenge aims to raise awareness, remove the invasive snakes

The Florida Python Challenge, now a yearly event, includes public education and a 10-day competition in which participants attempt to capture and remove Burmese pythons from public lands.

The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world, with adult snakes caught in Florida growing to between 6-9 feet in length, and the largest captured in Florida measuring more than 18 feet long.

Because of their large size, adult Burmese pythons don't have many predators, with humans being the exception.

They can also pose a threat to human safety, with pythons also preying upon pets like cats and dogs.